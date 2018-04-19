Eolus Vind AB interim report September 1 2017 – February 28 2018

Hässleholm, Sweden, April 19, 2018

3 Months December 2017 – February 2018

Net sales 139.4 (688.6) MSEK.

EBIT 30.0 (31.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 27.8 (29.2) MSEK. Net profit 35.9 (21.6) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.44 (0.88) SEK.

During the three month period 2 (15) wind turbines were taken into operation with a total installed capacity of 4.4 (49.5) MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 3.1 (21.2) wind turbines with an installed effect of 6.8 (61.8) MW was handed over to customers.

Electricity production from wind farms owned was 9.3 (15.0) GWh with an average revenue of 437 (442) SEK/MWh.

In December, Eolus signed an agreement with KGAL regarding the sale of 47 MW wind power for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 57.7 million. Wind farm Sötterfällan (36.0 MW) is expected to be delivered turnkey in the summer of 2019 and wind farm Anneberg (10.8 MW) in December 2018. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farms.

In December, Eolus signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of 232 MW wind power for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 264 million. Eolus will construct the wind farms Kråktorpet comprising 43 turbines with a capacity of 163.4 MW and Nylandsbergen comprising 1 turbines with a capacity of 68.4 MW. Revenue from the sale of project rights for wind farm Kråktorpet have affected net sales and EBIT during the period. Both wind farms will be commissioned during the second half of 2019. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farms.

In December Eolus signed an agreement with Vestas for the delivery of 74 wind turbines of the model V136 totaling 279 MW to the wind farms Kråktorpet, Nylandsbergen, Sötterfällan and Anneberg. All four wind farms have full service agreements for 15-20 years from commissioning.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In March, Eolus signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Alcoa Norway ANS stating that Alcoa will buy all electricity produced in wind farm Öyfjellet in Norway when it is commissioned in 2021. The annual production is estimated at 1.2 TWh. As part of the agreement Eolus has signed a power purchase guarantee with the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK). The guarantee amount is EUR 256 million.

Financial summery Q2 Q2 Year to date Year to date Full year Dec 2017 Dec 2016 Sep 2017 Sep 2016 Sep 2016 -Feb 2018 -Feb 2017 -Feb 2018 -Feb 2017 -Aug 2017 Net sales, MSEK 139,4 688,6 157,5 1 065,7 1 065,7 EBIT, MSEK 30,0 31,0 33,0 40,2 40,2 Profit before tax, MSEK 27,8 29,2 37,6 34,2 34,2 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK -5,9 1,6 4,5 3,7 3,7 Net profit, MSEK 35,9 21,6 43,3 24,5 24,5 Earnings per share before and after före dilution, SEK 1,4 0,88 1,7 1,02 1,02 Equity per share, SEK 26,6 26,15 26,6 26,41 26,41 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -201,4 228,9 -288,9 91,0 91,0 Total assets, MSEK 1 095,7 840,2 1 095,7 900,8 900,8 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK -159,1 225,7 -159,1 167,6 167,6 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 3 885,0 281,1 3 885,0 1 061,0 1 061,0 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 2,0 15,0 2,0 25,0 25,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 3,1 21,2 3,4 36,8 36,8 Turbines taken into operation, MW 4,4 49,5 4,4 72,2 72,2 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 6,8 61,8 7,5 92,8 92,785 Electricity generation, GWh 9,3 15,0 18,9 58,6 58,6 Equity/assets ratio, % 60,7 77,5 60,7 73,2 73,2 Return on equity after tax, % 21,6 13,3 13,1 3,7 3,7

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 7 300 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

