Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) today reported financial results for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Historical results, which are attached, are in thousands of U.S. dollars (except share and per share data). This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 10. Unaudited financial highlights are as follows:



Three-Month Period





Six-Month Period

Ended June 30,





Ended June 30,

2018

2017

%

Change



2018

2017

%

Change

Net revenue $ 74,329

$ 70,509



5 %

$ 141,167

$ 128,019



10 % Cost of revenue - digital (1)

11,384



8,762



30 %



22,009



10,514



109 % Operating expenses (2)

43,790



41,945



4 %



88,117



80,237



10 % Corporate expenses (3)

6,266



5,619



12 %



12,241



11,486



7 %







































Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (4)

14,866



14,924



(0) %



21,803



27,494



(21) %







































Free cash flow (5) $ 8,664

$ 5,643



54 %

$ 10,255

$ 12,868



(20) %







































Net income (loss) $ 4,840

$ 3,495



38 %

$ 3,033

$ 6,113



(50) %







































Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.04



25 %

$ 0.03

$ 0.07



(57) %







































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

88,959,935



90,354,982











89,635,759



90,296,057







Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

90,021,949



92,033,111











90,805,086



91,897,150









(1) Cost of revenue – digital consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized.



(2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $0.1 million and $0.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Operating expenses do not include corporate expenses, foreign currency (gain) loss, depreciation and amortization, impairment charge, gain (loss) on sale of assets, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, other income (loss) and change in fair value of contingent consideration.



(3) Corporate expenses include $1.1 million and $0.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $2.1 million and $1.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.



(4) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other income (loss), non-recurring cash expenses, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated adjusted EBITDA because that measure is defined in the agreement governing our current credit facility ("the 2017 Credit Facility") and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), non-recurring cash expenses, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings.



(5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures, and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income and revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related cash expenses. Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Commenting on the Company's earnings results, Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the second quarter, we achieved revenue growth driven by increases in our digital media segment. This growth in our digital media segment offsets a decrease in our television segment, while our radio segment was flat. We also improved our free cash flow and net income over last year's second quarter. Additionally, we continued to build our digital footprint through our acquisition of Smadex, a digital advertising technology company, while implementing steps to more efficiently align operations and reduce costs. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, and expanding our advertiser base to the benefit of our shareholders."

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share of the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $4.5 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on September 13, 2018. As previously announced, the Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Financial Results

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2017 (Unaudited)









Three-Month Period



Ended June 30,



2018



2017

% Change

Net revenue $ 74,329



$ 70,509



5 % Cost of revenue - digital (1)

11,384





8,762



30 % Operating expenses (1)

43,790





41,945



4 % Corporate expenses (1)

6,266





5,619



12 % Depreciation and amortization

4,019





4,577



(12) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(913)





-



*

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(17)





351



*























Operating income (loss)

9,800





9,255



6 % Interest expense, net

(2,962)





(3,573)



(17) % Dividend income

417





-



*

Other income (loss)

273





-



*























Income (loss) before income taxes

7,528





5,682



32 %





















Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,652)





(2,119)



25 % Net income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates

4,876





3,563



37 %





















Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(36)





(68)



(47) %





















Net income (loss) $ 4,840



$ 3,495



38 %

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 1.

Net revenue increased to $74.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $70.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $3.8 million. Of the overall increase, approximately $5.0 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to growth in the Headway business which was acquired during the second quarter of 2017. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease in our television segment of approximately $1.3 million primarily due to decreases in national and local advertising revenue, partially offset by an increase in retransmission consent revenue and an increase in political advertising revenue, the latter of which was not material in 2017. Revenue in our radio segment remained constant with an increase in revenue from the 2018 FIFA World Cup offset by decreases in local and national revenue.

Cost of revenue in our digital media segment increased to $11.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $8.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $2.6 million, primarily due to the increased revenue in our digital segment.

Operating expenses increased to $43.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $41.9 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $1.9 million. The increase was primarily attributable to our digital segment and was primarily driven by expenses associated with the increase in revenue and an increase in salary expense. We also had an increase in operating expenses in our television segment due to the acquisition of station KMIR-TV during the fourth quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to operating expenses in the prior year period, partially offset by a decrease in expenses associated with the decrease in advertising revenue and a decrease in salary expense.

Corporate expenses increased to $6.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $5.6 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $0.7 million. The increase was primarily due to legal and financial due diligence costs related to the Smadex acquisition and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2017 (Unaudited)







Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



2018



2017

% Change

Net revenue $ 141,167



$ 128,019



10 % Cost of revenue - digital (1)

22,009





10,514



109 % Operating expenses (1)

88,117





80,237



10 % Corporate expenses (1)

12,241





11,486



7 % Depreciation and amortization

7,958





8,123



(2) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration

1,187





-

*

Foreign currency (gain) loss

196





351



(44) %





















Operating income (loss)

9,459





17,308



(45) % Interest expense, net

(5,447)





(7,109)



(23) % Dividend income

545





-

*

Other income (loss)

295





-

*























Income (loss) before income taxes

4,852





10,199



(52) %





















Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,721)





(4,018)



(57) % Net income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates

3,131





6,181



(49) %





















Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(98)





(68)



44 %





















Net income (loss) $ 3,033



$ 6,113



(50) %

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 1.

Net revenue increased to $141.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $128.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $13.2 million. Of the overall increase, approximately $19.1 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to the acquisition of Headway during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to our results of operations for the full six-month period in 2017. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease in our television segment of approximately $4.5 million primarily due to decreases in national and local advertising revenue, partially offset by an increase in retransmission consent revenue and an increase in political advertising revenue, the latter of which was not material in 2017. Additionally, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease in our radio segment of approximately $1.6 million primarily due to decreases in local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by an increase in net revenue from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Cost of revenue in our digital media segment increased to $22.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $10.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $11.5 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Headway during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to our results of operations for the full six-month period in 2017.

Operating expenses increased to $88.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $80.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $7.9 million. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Headway in our digital segment during the second quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to operating expenses for the full six-month period in the prior year. Additionally, approximately $1.8 million of the overall increase was attributable to our television segment primarily due to the acquisition of station KMIR-TV in the fourth quarter of 2017, which did not contribute to operating expenses in the prior year period, partially offset by a decrease in expenses associated with the decrease in advertising revenue and a decrease in salary expense.

Corporate expenses increased to $12.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $11.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $0.7 million. The increase was primarily due to legal and financial due diligence costs related to the Smadex acquisition and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by a decrease in due diligence costs incurred in prior year related to the Headway acquisition.

Segment Results

The following represents selected unaudited segment information:



Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2018





2017



% Change





2018





2017



% Change

Net Revenue













































Television $ 36,531



$ 37,764





(3) %

$ 71,022



$ 75,474





(6) % Radio

17,240





17,163





0 %



31,343





32,882





(5) % Digital

20,558





15,582





32 %



38,802





19,663





97 % Total $ 74,329



$ 70,509





5 %

$ 141,167



$ 128,019





10 %















































Cost of Revenue - digital (1)













































Digital $ 11,384



$ 8,762





30 %

$ 22,009



$ 10,514





109 %















































Operating Expenses (1)













































Television

20,589





20,150





2 %



42,111





40,355





4 % Radio

15,437





15,620





(1) %



30,717





31,341





(2) % Digital

7,764





6,175





26 %



15,289





8,541





79 % Total $ 43,790



$ 41,945





4 %

$ 88,117



$ 80,237





10 %















































Corporate Expenses (1) $ 6,266



$ 5,619





12 %

$ 12,241



$ 11,486





7 %















































Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,866



$ 14,924





(0) %

$ 21,803



$ 27,494





(21) %

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are defined on page 1.

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its 2018 second quarter results on August 2, 2018 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast live and archived for replay on the investor relations portion of the Company's web site located at www.entravision.com.

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that, through its television and radio segments, reaches and engages U.S. Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. Additionally, our digital segment, whose operations are located primarily in Spain, Mexico, and Argentina and other countries in Latin America, reaches a global market. The Company's expansive portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, comprised of television, radio, and digital properties and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial Table Follows)

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited)













June 30,



December 31,



2018



2017

































ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,892



$ 39,560

Marketable securities

132,435





-

Restricted cash

769





222,294

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

76,378





84,348

Assets held for sale

1,179





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,990





6,260

Total current assets

331,643





352,462

Property and equipment, net

58,562





60,337

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net

25,828





26,758

Intangible assets not subject to amortization

254,506





251,163

Goodwill

73,566





70,557

Other assets

4,442





4,690

Total assets $ 748,547



$ 765,967

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities













Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000



$ 3,000

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

52,787





57,563

Deferred revenue

3,386





1,959

Total current liabilities

59,173





62,522

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

291,237





292,489

Other long-term liabilities

19,553





21,447

Deferred income taxes

42,326





40,639

Total liabilities

412,289





417,097

















Stockholders' equity













Class A common stock

6





7

Class B common stock

2





2

Class U common stock

1





1

Additional paid-in capital

874,508





888,650

Accumulated deficit

(536,697)





(539,730)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,562)





(60)

Total stockholders' equity

336,258





348,870

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 748,547



$ 765,967



Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,



2018



2017



2018



2017

































Net revenue $ 74,329



$ 70,509



$ 141,167



$ 128,019

































Expenses:





























Cost of revenue - digital

11,384





8,762





22,009





10,514

Direct operating expenses

31,117





29,915





62,150





57,007

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,673





12,030





25,967





23,230

Corporate expenses

6,266





5,619





12,241





11,486

Depreciation and amortization

4,019





4,577





7,958





8,123

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(913)





-





1,187





-

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(17)





351





196





351





64,529





61,254





131,708





110,711

Operating income (loss)

9,800





9,255





9,459





17,308

Interest expense

(4,001)





(3,683)





(7,399)





(7,328)

Interest income

1,039





110





1,952





219

Dividend income

417





-





545





-

Other income (loss)

273





-





295





-

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,528





5,682





4,852





10,199

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,652)





(2,119)





(1,721)





(4,018)

Income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate

4,876





3,563





3,131





6,181

Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, net of tax

(36)





(68)





(98)





(68)

Net income (loss) $ 4,840



$ 3,495



$ 3,033



$ 6,113

































Basic and diluted earnings per share:





























Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.03



$ 0.07

































Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05



$ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.06

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

88,959,935





90,354,982





89,635,759





90,296,057

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

90,021,949





92,033,111





90,805,086





91,897,150



Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited)













Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,



2018



2017



2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss) $ 4,840



$ 3,495



$ 3,033



$ 6,113

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

4,019





4,577





7,958





8,123

Deferred income taxes

2,043





1,955





1,029





3,428

Non-cash interest expense

414





186





538





369

Amortization of syndication contracts

176





109





352





218

Payments on syndication contracts

(174)





(102)





(360)





(215)

Equity in net (income) loss of nonconsolidated affiliate

36





68





98





68

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1,176





1,085





2,425





2,060

Changes in assets and liabilities:





























(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(1,873)





2,602





9,170





13,581

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,566)





(556)





(6,547)





(1,447)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses

and other liabilities

5,197





(3,029)





(780)





(8,992)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,288





10,390





16,916





23,306

Cash flows from investing activities:





























Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangible assets

33





-





33





-

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,680)





(5,730)





(5,710)





(7,296)

Purchases of intangible assets

-





-





(3,153)





-

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

(3,563)





(7,489)





(3,563)





(7,489)

Purchases of marketable securities

-





-





(159,403)





-

Proceeds from marketable securities

25,000





-





25,000





-

Purchases of investments

(35)





(1,950)





(35)





(2,200)

Deposits on acquisitions

-





-





-





(190)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

18,755





(15,169)





(146,831)





(17,175)

Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from stock option exercises

106





215





106





526

Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans

(12)





-





(2,239)





-

Payments on long-term debt

(750)





(937)





(1,500)





(1,875)

Dividends paid

(4,442)





(2,826)





(8,960)





(5,647)

Repurchase of Class A common stock

(5,258)





-





(7,660)





-

Payments of contingent consideration

(2,015)





-





(2,015)





-

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,371)





(3,548)





(22,268)





(6,996)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4)





(18)





(10)





(18)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

19,668





(8,345)





(152,193)





(883)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





























Beginning

89,993





68,982





261,854





61,520

Ending $ 109,661



$ 60,637



$ 109,661



$ 60,637



Entravision Communications Corporation

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flows From Operating Activities

(In thousands; unaudited)

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows:



Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2018





2017





2018





2017

































Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,866



$ 14,924



$ 21,803



$ 27,494

































Interest expense

(4,001)





(3,683)





(7,399)





(7,328)

Interest income

1,039





110





1,952





219

Dividend income

417





-





545





-

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,652)





(2,119)





(1,721)





(4,018)

Equity in net loss of nonconsolidated affiliates

(36)





(68)





(98)





(68)

Amortization of syndication contracts

(176)





(109)





(352)





(218)

Payments on syndication contracts

174





102





360





215

Non-cash stock-based compensation included in direct operating expenses

(76)





(307)





(292)





(530)

Non-cash stock-based compensation included in corporate expenses

(1,100)





(778)





(2,133)





(1,530)

Depreciation and amortization

(4,019)





(4,577)





(7,958)





(8,123)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

913





-





(1,187)





-

Non-recurring cash severance charge

(782)





-





(782)





-

Other income (loss)

273





-





295





-

Net income (loss)

4,840





3,495





3,033





6,113

































































Depreciation and amortization

4,019





4,577





7,958





8,123

Deferred income taxes

2,043





1,955





1,029





3,428

Non-cash interest expense

414





186





538





369

Amortization of syndication contracts

176





109





352





218

Payments on syndication contracts

(174)





(102)





(360)





(215)

Equity in net (income) loss of nonconsolidated affiliate

36





68





98





68

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1,176





1,085





2,425





2,060

Changes in assets and liabilities:





























(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(1,873)





2,602





9,170





13,581

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,566)





(556)





(6,547)





(1,447)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,197





(3,029)





(780)





(8,992)

Cash flows from operating activities

13,288





10,390





16,916





23,306



(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is defined on page 1.

Entravision Communications Corporation

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash Flows From Operating Activities

(In thousands; unaudited)

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows:



Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2018





2017





2018





2017

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,866



$ 14,924



$ 21,803



$ 27,494

Net interest expense (1)

(2,549)





(3,387)





(4,909)





(6,740)

Dividend income

417





-





545





-

Cash paid for income taxes

(608)





(164)





(692)





(590)

Capital expenditures (2)

(2,680)





(5,730)





(5,710)





(7,296)

Non-recurring cash severance charge

(782)





-





(782)





-

Free cash flow (1)

8,664





5,643





10,255





12,868

































Capital expenditures (2)

2,680





5,730





5,710





7,296

Other income (loss)

273





-





295





-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

913





-





(1,187)





-

Changes in assets and liabilities:





























(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(1,873)





2,602





9,170





13,581

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,566)





(556)





(6,547)





(1,447)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,197





(3,029)





(780)





(8,992)

Cash Flows From Operating Activities $ 13,288



$ 10,390



$ 16,916



$ 23,306



(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, and free cash flow are defined on page 1.



(2) Capital expenditures are not part of the consolidated statement of operations.

