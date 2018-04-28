|
28.04.2018 21:24:00
Enel Américas Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2018.
Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 20.2 billion and US$10.5 billion respectively, in 2017.
The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
For further information, please contact us:
Rafael de la Haza
Head of Investor Relations
rafael.delahazacasarrubio@enel.com
(+56) 22353 4682
Jorge Velis
Investor Relations Manager
(+56) 22353 4552
Itziar Letzkus
Investor Relations Analyst
(+56) 22353 4681
Javiera Rubio
Investor Relations Analyst
(+56) 22353 4576
Contact us at:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-americas-announces-the-filing-of-the-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300638545.html
SOURCE Enel Américas
