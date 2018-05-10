|
Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual General Meeting today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 12 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Proxy Statement dated March 12, 2018. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Nominee
#
%
#
%
Pamela L. Carter
1,075,052,909
98.85
12,477,512
1.15
Clarence P. Cazalot, Jr.
1,013,824,498
93.22
73,705,923
6.78
Marcel R Coutu
975,938,714
89.74
111,591,707
10.26
Gregory L. Ebel
1,016,528,650
93.47
71,001,771
6.53
J. Herb England
1,067,822,850
98.19
19,707,571
1.81
Charles W. Fischer
1,077,233,404
99.05
10,297,017
0.95
V. Maureen Kempston Darkes
1,011,764,993
93.03
75,765,428
6.97
Michael McShane
1,042,907,151
95.90
44,623,270
4.10
Al Monaco
1,046,924,741
96.27
40,605,680
3.73
Michael E.J. Phelps
1,007,387,412
92.63
80,143,009
7.37
Dan C. Tutcher
992,839,937
91.29
94,690,484
8.71
Catherine L. Williams
1,011,123,756
92.97
76,406,665
7.03
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past nine years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.
Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-announces-election-of-directors-300646035.html
SOURCE Enbridge Inc.
