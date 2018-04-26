<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 22:10:00

Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced with HFCWO Therapy

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American:ELMD) today announced the results of a longitudinal outcome-based study published in Respiratory Therapy: The Journal of Pulmonary Technique. The longitudinal study shows that high frequency chest wall oscillation ("HFCWO”) therapy with the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System significantly reduces bronchiectasis-related exacerbations including the need for antibiotics, emergency department visits and hospitalizations, and that this effectiveness was maintained for 2.5 years after the initiation of treatment.

Bronchiectasis is an irreversible, chronic lung condition characterized by enlarged and permanently damaged bronchi. The condition is associated with recurrent lower respiratory infections, inflammation, reduction in pulmonary function, impaired respiratory secretion clearance, increased hospitalizations and medication use, and increased morbidity and mortality.1-3 The goals of bronchiectasis treatment are to mobilize airway secretions to reduce respiratory infections, minimize exacerbations, enhance ventilation, and improve a person’s quality of life.4,5

A previously published clinical outcomes study of fifty-nine SmartVest patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis ("NCFB”) served as the basis for the longitudinal study.4 This longitudinal study demonstrated that use of HFCWO therapy with the SmartVest system after 2.5 years was associated with a significant reduction in the incidence of bronchiectasis-related exacerbations; 42% decrease in hospitalizations, 38% fewer antibiotic prescriptions, and a 75% decrease in emergency department visits. The study also found that 68% of the patients reported a significant increase in their quality of life. These findings indicate the long-term benefit and clinical utility of HFCWO therapy to reduce bronchiectasis-related exacerbations in patients with NCFB.

"This longitudinal study builds on previously published evidence and demonstrates that improved outcomes for bronchiectasis patients can be sustained 2.5 years after starting SmartVest treatment,” commented Kathleen Skarvan, President and CEO of Electromed. "This is the first study of its kind, a longitudinal bronchiectasis outcomes-based study for HFCWO therapy, and these results continue to demonstrate the considerable potential of HFCWO to improve outcomes and quality of life in this population.”

The SmartVest system uses HFCWO, a clinically proven therapy that helps clear the lungs of excess secretions, thereby reducing the risk of respiratory infections and hospitalizations. HFCWO delivers alternating pulses of air into a vest garment that rapidly compresses and releases the chest wall, resulting in an oscillation in airflow within the airways that acts to loosen, thin, and propel mucus toward the major airways where it can be expectorated.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

References

 

[1] King PT et al. COPD. 2005;2(1):27-34.

[2] Alzeer AH et al. BMC Pulm Med. 2007; 7:17.

[3] Seitz AE et al. Chest. 2010;138(4):944-949.

[4] Sievert CE et al. Respiratory Therapy Journal. 2016;11(4): 34–38.

[5] Sievert CE et al. Respiratory Therapy Journal. 2017;12(1): 45–49.

 

Nachrichten zu Electromed Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Electromed Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Vontobel: Bonus-Zertifikat? Ich kenne nur Barrier Reverse Convertibles!
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Electromed Inc. 5.25 -2.96% Electromed Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch auf Berg- und Talfahrt - Harte Einschnitte angekündigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen schliessen weit im Plus
An der Wall Street hat sich am Donnerstag eine klar positive Tendenz durchgesetzt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB