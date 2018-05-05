05.05.2018 04:52:00

Election of Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 and to the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Secretariat of Government of the State of São Paulo submitted today, under the State Governor's order, the recommendation for the State Capital Protection Board (CODED - Conselho de Defesa dos Capitais do Estado) to guide the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out the due measures to elect Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-of-karla-bertocco-trindade-for-the-position-of-ceo-300643198.html

SOURCE Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB