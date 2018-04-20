<
20.04.2018 23:35:00

El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will release first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, May 3, 2018. A conference call and presentation will be webcast on El Paso Electric’s website, www.epelectric.com. Please use the following information to access the conference call by phone:

Date:       May 3, 2018
Time:

9:30 a.m. MDT (11:30 a.m. EDT)

Dial in #: 877-795-3635
Conference ID: 5361270
Host Name: Lisa Budtke
Webcast Address:

http://www.epelectric.com

 

Participants International Toll Number: 719-325-2456

 

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly after the call ends and will be available until Thursday, May 17, 2018. Please use the replay number and pass code provided below to access the replay.

Replay Toll Free Number:       888-203-1112
Replay pass code: 5361270
Replay Toll Number: 719-457-0820
 
End Date: May 17, 2018
 

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 419,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

11.01.17 El Paso Electric Hold Williams Capital

El Paso Electric Co 49.05 -0.91% El Paso Electric Co

