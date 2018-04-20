|
20.04.2018 23:35:00
El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification
El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will release first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, May 3, 2018. A conference call and presentation will be webcast on El Paso Electric’s website, www.epelectric.com. Please use the following information to access the conference call by phone:
|Date:
|May 3, 2018
|Time:
|
9:30 a.m. MDT (11:30 a.m. EDT)
|Dial in #:
|877-795-3635
|Conference ID:
|5361270
|Host Name:
|Lisa Budtke
|Webcast Address:
|
http://www.epelectric.com
|
Participants International Toll Number: 719-325-2456
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly after the call ends and will be available until Thursday, May 17, 2018. Please use the replay number and pass code provided below to access the replay.
|Replay Toll Free Number:
|888-203-1112
|Replay pass code:
|5361270
|Replay Toll Number:
|719-457-0820
|End Date:
|May 17, 2018
El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 419,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.
