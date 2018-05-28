EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS's subsidiary acquired a registered immovable in Tähesaju commercial area

Today, EfTEN Tähesaju tee OÜ, an 100% subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, acquired a registered immovable (registry no. 11376050, cadastral number 78401:101:3633, area 11,551 m²) located at Tähesaju 5, Tähesaju commercial area in Lasnamäe, Tallinn for the purpose to construction of Hortes Gardening Centre. In order to complete the transaction, the Competition Board issued its approval in advance. The price of the transaction was 1,02 million euros, incl. VAT.





Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee