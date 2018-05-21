Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

Edison Investment Research Limited

With its move to the Main Market of the LSE completed, Palace recently provided an update on trading for the year to March 2018, ahead of preliminary results on 11 June. Management expects to report adjusted earnings (excluding revaluation movements and other one-offs) ahead of market expectations. Looking forward, the portfolio, enlarged by the RT Warren acquisition, offers significant asset management opportunities, while management seeks further accretive acquisitions, neither of which is reflected in our estimates. The shares offer an attractive yield and trade at a significant discount to NAV.

Without building in any potential upside from accretive acquisitions or asset management of the recently acquired RT Warren assets, the shares offer an attractive prospective yield of 5.6% and a 14% discount to FY18e NAV per share.

