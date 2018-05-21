<
21.05.2018 13:18:48

Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

21-May-2018 / 12:18 GMT/BST

London, UK, 21 May 2018

Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)

With its move to the Main Market of the LSE completed, Palace recently provided an update on trading for the year to March 2018, ahead of preliminary results on 11 June. Management expects to report adjusted earnings (excluding revaluation movements and other one-offs) ahead of market expectations. Looking forward, the portfolio, enlarged by the RT Warren acquisition, offers significant asset management opportunities, while management seeks further accretive acquisitions, neither of which is reflected in our estimates. The shares offer an attractive yield and trade at a significant discount to NAV.

Without building in any potential upside from accretive acquisitions or asset management of the recently acquired RT Warren assets, the shares offer an attractive prospective yield of 5.6% and a 14% discount to FY18e NAV per share.
Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745
Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500
financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

687979  21-May-2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=687979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

