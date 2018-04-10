<
10.04.2018 14:30:00

Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce first quarter 2018 earnings on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. United States Eastern time that day to discuss first quarter 2018 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

15.02.18 Eaton Equal weight Barclays Capital
05.02.18 Eaton Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.18 Eaton Neutral UBS AG
03.01.18 Eaton Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.11.16 Eaton Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

