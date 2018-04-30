<
30.04.2018 00:17:52

Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces 2017 Year End Results

Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces 2017 Year End Results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 April 2018, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (EPH), a real estate investment and development company with focus on Russia, the CIS and Europe, today announces audited 2017 year-end results:

  • NAV of $37.43 per share - increased from $36.35 at YE2016
  • Net loss for the period of $10.9 million compared to $70.5 million in 2016 is mainly a result of less foreign exchange losses
  • Despite the loss generated by the Company in 2017, its net assets increased - mainly due to US$ 21.59 million positive Cumulative Translation Adjustment effect on the Company's net assets
  • The Company's investment properties held at fair value are $874.8 million (31 December 2016: $765.4 million). The increase is mainly caused by the acquisition of 94% of Work Life Center office and retail property in Hamburg, Germany.
  • Group's rental property portfolio is performing well and was able to show a positive operating result before taxes of US$11.7 million.

Our annual report, including full financial statements, is available on the company's website:
http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/investors/reports.php

******************************************************************************

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

Please join management for a conference call to discuss EPH's 2017 results today,

Friday, 4 May 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

Dial in: +41 58 262 07 22

Access Code: 272056

A presentation for the call will be posted on the company's website shortly before the call, www.easternpropertyholdings.com

******************************************************************************

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH)
Valartis Asset Management SA Geneva Switzerland

WKN: 250817;ISIN: VGG290991014;


