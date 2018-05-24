<
24.05.2018 22:15:00

Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on July 20, 2018, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 22, 2018.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, Concrete and Aggregates, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

16.02.18 Eagle Materials Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.18 Eagle Materials Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.12.17 Eagle Materials Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.09.17 Eagle Materials Hold Standpoint Research
31.07.17 Eagle Materials Buy Standpoint Research

Nachrichten

