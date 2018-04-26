EYPT Up 98% This Month, USNA In Good Health, MDXG To Report Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

Gained 19.10% to close Wednesday's (Apr.25) trading at $2.37.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- On March 28, 2018, pSivida Corp. (PSDV) acquired specialty biopharmaceutical company Icon Bioscience Inc. -- pSivida Corp. rebranded and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., with ticker EYPT, effective April 2, 2018.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- DEXYCU, a dropless, long-acting therapeutic, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammation in post cataract surgery on February 9, 2018, is expected to be launched in the U.S. in the first half of 2019 following the successful scale up of commercial supplies. -- The NDA for YUTIQ micro-insert, proposed for treatment of non-infectious posterior segment uveitis, is under FDA review - with a decision expected on November 5, 2018.

2. Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Gained 17.80% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.89.

News: No news

Clinical Trial:

The Company's initial product candidate is Oncoprex for non-small cell lung cancer, under phase II trial.

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 29, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $5.00 each.

3. Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST)

Gained 12% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.40.

News: Cancer Research UK has released the first cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) clinical grade lot of AST-VAC2 to be used to dose subjects enrolling into the first clinical study evaluating AST-VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer.

AST-VAC2 is a "first-in-class" allogeneic cancer immunotherapy that is composed of mature dendritic cells which are designed to kill tumor cells by stimulating immune responses to telomerase, a tumor antigen expressed by over 85% of malignant tumor cells, according to the Company.

The first subjects in the phase I trial are anticipated to be dosed in the first half of 2018.

4. USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA)

Gained 11.24% to close Wednesday's trading at $106.85.

News: The Company reported solid financial results for the first quarter of 2018, and boosted its outlook for the year.

Net earnings for the recent first quarter rose to $28.95 million or $1.19 per share from $21.36 million or $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. For the first quarter of 2018, net sales were $292.0 million compared with $255.3 million in the prior-year period, or a 14.4% increase year-over-year.

Looking ahead to full year 2018, USANA now expects earnings per share between $4.25 and $4.55 on net sales range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Previously, the Company was expecting EPS to range between $4.05 and $4.45, and net sales to range between $1.11 billion and $1.16 billion.

5. MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)

Gained 10.90% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.24.

News: The Company is slated to report Q1, financial results tomorrow (Apr.26).

The Company expects first quarter 2018 revenue to exceed the $92 million high end of its previously released guidance.