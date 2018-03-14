E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for February 2018.

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for February were 330,121, a five percent increase from January and a 51 percent increase from the year-ago period. Derivatives represented 31 percent of DARTs during the month. The Company added 51,988 gross new brokerage accounts in February and ended the month with approximately 3.7 million brokerage accounts—an increase of 26,486 from January.

Net new brokerage assets were $2.0 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings decreased by $4.5 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $0.1 billion to $53.1 billion. Customer margin balances remained flat, ending the month at $9.4 billion. Customers were net buyers of approximately $1.8 billion in securities during the month.

Monthly Activity Data Feb-18 Jan-18 Feb-17 % Chg. M/M % Chg. Y/Y Trading days 19.0 21.0 19.0 N.M. N.M. DARTs 330,121 315,572 218,964 5% 51% Derivative DARTs 102,304 95,496 61,989 7% 65% Derivative DARTs % 31 % 30 % 28 % 1% 3% Gross new brokerage accounts 51,988 64,581 45,767 (19)% 14% Gross new stock plan accounts 30,435 26,620 16,639 14% 83% Gross new banking accounts 341 466 281 (27)% 21% Total gross new accounts 82,764 91,667 62,687 (10)% 32% Net new brokerage accounts 26,486 25,529 25,977 4% 2% Net new stock plan accounts 10,381 13,175 (3,025 ) (21)% N.M. Net new banking accounts (1,163 ) (1,602 ) (1,185 ) 27% 2% Net new accounts 35,704 37,102 21,767 (4)% 64% End of period brokerage accounts 3,686,924 3,660,438 3,499,219 1% 5% End of period stock plan accounts 1,515,932 1,505,551 1,458,733 1% 4% End of period banking accounts 296,084 297,247 314,179 —% (6)% End of period total accounts 5,498,940 5,463,236 5,272,131 1% 4% Customer margin balances ($B)(1) $ 9.4 $ 9.4 $ 7.1 —% 32% Customer Assets ($B) Security holdings $ 300.2 $ 304.7 $ 241.2 (1)% 24% Sweep deposits 38.6 38.4 30.8 1% 25% Customer cash held by third parties(2) 4.9 4.8 13.3 2% (63)% Customer payables (cash) 9.6 9.8 9.1 (2)% 5% Brokerage customer assets 353.3 357.7 294.4 (1)% 20% Unexercised stock plan holdings (vested) 40.9 42.3 33.6 (3)% 22% Savings, checking and other banking assets 4.9 4.9 5.3 —% (8)% Total customer assets $ 399.1 $ 404.9 $ 333.3 (1)% 20% Net new brokerage assets(3) $ 2.0 $ 1.5 $ 1.8 33% 11% Net new banking assets(3) — (0.2 ) 0.1 N.M. N.M. Net new customer assets(3) $ 2.0 $ 1.3 $ 1.9 54% 5% Brokerage related cash $ 53.1 $ 53.0 $ 53.2 —% —% Other cash and deposits 4.9 4.9 5.3 —% (8)% Total customer cash and deposits $ 58.0 $ 57.9 $ 58.5 —% (1)% Managed products $ 5.6 $ 5.7 $ 4.1 (2)% 37% Customer net (buy) / sell activity $ (1.8 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (0.3 ) N.M. N.M.

(1) Represents margin receivables held on the balance sheet and customer margin balances held by a third party clearing firm. The balances held by a third party were transferred to E*TRADE Securities during August 2017 in connection with the OptionsHouse integration.

(2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. During August 2017, customer cash held by a third party clearing firm, which had previously been included in customer cash held by third parties, was transferred to E*TRADE Securities in connection with the OptionsHouse integration. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.

(3) Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the same manner as unrelated third party accounts.

