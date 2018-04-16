E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced a significant expansion to its suite of mobile tools. Through the OptionsHouse Mobile iOS app, traders can now access advanced market scanning tools on mobile. LiveAction includes:

Looking for unusual options activity on the go? High implied volatility? Stocks gapping up on high volume? E*TRADE has you covered with 67 mobile market scanners.

67 unique scanners, including 24 unusual activity scanners and 43 volatility scanners that use live, streaming data to scan the market

Unusual activity scanners covering categories such as unusual call volume, unusual put volume, trades at 52-week highs or lows, and percentage price losers, among many others

Volatility scanners covering a variety of implied volatility and historical volatility tracking scanners

A favorites list allowing users to save their favorite scanners for quick access

"In today’s market defined by elevated volatility, having advanced market intelligence in the palm of your hand is indispensable,” said Christopher Larkin, Senior Vice President of Trading Product at E*TRADE Financial. "Traders expect a lot from their trading app—from placing trades to accessing rich immersive data and content that can help them seize opportunities. With LiveAction mobile market scanners, we continue in our pursuit to bring advanced desktop trading functionality to mobile, allowing traders to carry some of the most sophisticated trading technology with them wherever they go.”

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

