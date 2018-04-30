Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 23:00:09

ETC Simulation Awarded Contract to Deliver ADMS Training System to New Taipei City Emergency Response Command Academy, Taiwan

2011-ETCsimulation Blue Transparent.gif

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Southampton, Pa., USA, April 30, 2018 -  Environmental Tectonics Corporation's ("ETC" or the "Company") Simulation business unit, located in Orlando, FL, has been awarded a contract to deliver an Advanced Disaster Management Simulator (ADMS(TM)) system to New Taipei City Fire Department in Taiwan.

The ADMS-Command system will be installed at the new Emergency Response Command Academy (ERCA) in New Taipei City.  This multi-level command training center consists of an On-Scene Command Room, Silver Level Command Post, and Gold Level Command Post.  It allows training at all levels, from fire fighters up to strategic decision makers.

The scenarios include structural fires, road traffic accidents, Mass Transportation (MRT) accidents, chemical factory incidents, fuel depot fires, aircraft crashes, and more.  Aside of several geotypical terrains, a section of New Taipei City will be modeled.  Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles with their crews will also be localized for training realism.

"Working with a professional team is a pleasure.  We are excited to have ADMS and looking forward to building up the best incident command training center in Taiwan." said Chief David from New Taipei City Fire Department.

"ADMS stands out from the competition because of the quality of simulation and its ease of operation, states Marco van Wijngaarden, President of ETC Simulation.  We are excited to work with New Taipei City Fire Department and to contribute to the Department's critical training mission."

About ADMS

ADMS(TM) is a high-fidelity Virtual Reality Simulation Training Platform that comprises multiple products including Incident Command training from technical to strategic level (ADMS-Command), emergency response and force protection specific to a military environment (ADMS-Airbase), firefighting techniques and tactics (ADMS-Fire), driver training and vehicle operation (ADMS-ARFF and ADMS-Drive) and police operations, crowd management and riot control (ADMS-Police).  ETC's signature True Simulation Technology blends physics-based simulation, embedded artificial intelligence, accurate animations, realistic graphics, ambient sounds, and vehicle controls to totally immerse trainees in the exercise.  ADMS enables first responders and emergency managers to prepare at all levels of response in a safe, economical and environmentally-conscious way.

About ETC Simulation

ETC Simulation (www.ETCsimulation.com), located in Orlando, FL, specializes in virtual reality emergency response and disaster management training systems.  Their hallmark product, ADMS(TM), is a proven tool for training emergency management personnel at all levels, with more than one million successful training hours completed globally.

About ETC

ETC (OTC Pink: ETCC) designs, manufactures and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions.  These products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products, hyperbaric chambers, and other products and services that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies.  ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition.  ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA.  For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances.  Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions.  We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance.  Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements.  We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For ETC corporate information:   For ADMS information:
Contact :  Mark Prudenti, CFO   Contact : Lori Bozenbury, Dir. of Business Development
Tel  :  +1-215-355-9100 x 1531   Tel  : +1-407-282-3378 x 3025
Email  :  mprudenti@etcusa.com   Email  :  info@ETCsimulation.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ETC via Globenewswire

