05.05.2018 17:00:00

EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK

NEW YORK, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) from August 3, 2017 through March 26, 2018, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Overstock.com investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Overstock.com class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1312.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Overstock.com's coin offering was highly problematic and potentially illegal; and (2) the company's Medici business was hemorrhaging money. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 29, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1312.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. The Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by Institutional Shareholder Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-overstockcom-inc--ostk-300642982.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

