EQS-News: Conzzeta AG (A)

Zurich, March 20, 2018 - Conzzeta has reported signing an agreement for the complete acquisition of the Italian technology company TTM Laser S.p.A., based in Cazzago San Martino, Brescia. TTM Laser has been operating since 2001; in 2017, its around 40 employees generated revenue of approximately EUR 14 million. The transaction is planned to be concluded in the coming weeks.
Bystronic, which is part of the Conzzeta Group, is a leading global provider of high-quality solutions for the sheet metal processing business. With the technologies provided by TTM Laser, Bystronic is deepening its existing offering in the process step "cutting". TTM Laser offers 3D-applications for processing tubes with a diameter between 12 and 815 millimeters and for profiles. The two companies had previously agreed a sales partnership in November 2017.
Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic and member of Conzzeta's Executive Committee, commented: "In addition to the automated and networked processing of sheet metal, the additional processing of tubes and profiles is an important element for our customers to position themselves against the competition. Now that Bystronic has come together with TTM Laser, our customers are set to gain access to a unique range of technologies for their sheet metal processing. Together, we want to promote innovative manufacturing solutions."
