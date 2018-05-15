EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its Q1 2018 earnings results.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its Q1 2018 earnings results.



Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its Q1 2018 earnings results.



Please find attached the Q1 2018 Earnings Release of Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.



CEO Khaled Bichara commented on the results "I am very pleased with the performance and results of our Egyptian subsidiary; ODE recording its best operational quarter one ever in Egyptian Pound.



So far, we have successfully delivered on the initiatives that we have been communicating to the market. Most recently we announced that we have signed the sale of 3 hotels in Makadi area on the Red Sea; owned by ODE, for a total EV of CHF 49.0 million, which will result in total cash proceeds of CHF 27.4 million and the deconsolidation of CHF 14.4 million of debt.



In addition to this sale we have also sold at the ODH level, our 100% stake in "Citadel Azur Hotel" located in Sahl Hashish, Egypt, for an EV of CHF 48.5 million. This sale resulted in cash proceeds of c. CHF 31.0 million and the deconsolidation of c. CHF 17.5 million of debt.



Those two sale transactions combined resulted in a total EV value of CHF 97.5 million, which further strengthens our financing position and solidifies our thesis that our asset's true value are not adequately reflected in our stock.



In 2018, we will continue to wisely invest our capital to drive growth, and prioritize our time and resources to build a stronger and sustainable organization."



Orascom Development Holding Q1 2018 results will be announced as scheduled on the 6th of June at 7:00 am CET.



The press release can be found under the link http://www.orascomhd.com/financial-presentations/ on Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) website.



About Orascom Development Holding:

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates ten destinations; five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum Makadi, and Harram City), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contact for Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Contact for Media Relations:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

