24.05.2018 18:30:13

EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab.

24.05.2018 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding (ODH): Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab.


Altdorf, 24. Mai 2018 -Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) einen Vertrag über den Verkauf ihrer Beteiligung von 87% an der Tamweel Gruppe (bestehend aus den vier Gesellschaften Tamweel Mortgage Finance Company, Tamweel for Financial Leasing Company, Tahseel For Collection and Call Center Services und Overseas Insurance Brokerage) zu einem gesamten Equity Value von umgerechnet rund CHF 20 Millionen abgeschlossen.


Die Beteiligung wurde an ein Konsortium verkauft, welches sich aus Ebtikar for Financial Investment Company S.A.E (gehalten durch MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) S.A.E und BPE Holding for Financial Investments S.A.E.), TCV und Acquire for Investment zusammensetzt.


Die Transaktion folgt der Strategie der Gruppe zur Bilanzverbesserung und wird zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in Höhe von rund CHF 59.2 Millionen (Stand per 31. März 2018) führen.


Der Vollzug steht unter dem Vorbehalt der Zustimmung des Verwaltungsrates sowie der Generalversammlung von ODE sowie der erforderlichen Genehmigungen durch die Financial Regulatory Authority.


EFG-Hermes Investment Banking agierte in dieser Transaktion als Financial Advisor von ODE.

 

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.


Kontakt für Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

 

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement:

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.


Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

689321  24.05.2018 CET/CEST

