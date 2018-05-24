|
24.05.2018 18:30:13
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) schliesst Vertrag über Verkauf der Beteiligung in Tamweel Gruppe zu einem gesamten Equity Value von CHF 20 Millionen ab.
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Pressemitteilung
Über Orascom Development Holding AG:
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement:
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-Mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valorennummer:
|A0NJ37
|Börsen:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS Group News-Service
|
689321 24.05.2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Orascom Development AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Orascom Development AGmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Trump löst Kursrutsch aus: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX geht mit deutlichen Verlusten aus dem Handel
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Entgegen dem europäischen Trend konnte der heimische Aktienmarkt am Donnerstag zwischenzeitlich Gewinne verbuchen. Zum Handelsende ging es jedoch auch in Zürich nach unten.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}