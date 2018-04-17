EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung/Generalversammlung

Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018



17.04.2018 / 20:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Pressemitteilung



Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018 Altdorf, 17. April 2018 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG wird am 8. Mai 2018 in Altdorf stattfinden. An der Generalversammlung wird der Verwaltungsrat unter anderem die Genehmigung des Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr 2017 sowie der Ergebnisverwendung beantragen. Weiter beantragt der Verwaltungsrat eine Kapitalherabsetzung (ohne Ausschüttung an die Aktionäre) durch Reduktion des Nennwerts sämtlicher Aktien der Gesellschaft von CHF 23.20 auf CHF 5.00. Sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere Amtsdauer zur Verfügung. Ausserdem schlägt der Verwaltungsrat vor, das derzeitige Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates Naguib Sawiris neu als zusätzliches Mitglied in den Vergütungsausschuss der Gesellschaft zu wählen. Die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird auf dem Postweg allen im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der Website der Gesellschaft verfügbar (www.orascomdh.com, unter dem Link Anlegerbeziehungen > Firmeneinträge). Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

​Philippe Blangey ​Partner Dynamics Group AG

​Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

​Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

