17.04.2018 20:30:08

EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung/Generalversammlung
Orascom Development Holding AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

17.04.2018 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung

Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2018

Altdorf, 17. April 2018 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG wird am 8. Mai 2018 in Altdorf stattfinden. An der Generalversammlung wird der Verwaltungsrat unter anderem die Genehmigung des Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das Geschäftsjahr 2017 sowie der Ergebnisverwendung beantragen. Weiter beantragt der Verwaltungsrat eine Kapitalherabsetzung (ohne Ausschüttung an die Aktionäre) durch Reduktion des Nennwerts sämtlicher Aktien der Gesellschaft von CHF 23.20 auf CHF 5.00.

Sämtliche Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere Amtsdauer zur Verfügung. Ausserdem schlägt der Verwaltungsrat vor, das derzeitige Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates Naguib Sawiris neu als zusätzliches Mitglied in den Vergütungsausschuss der Gesellschaft zu wählen.

Die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird auf dem Postweg allen im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der Website der Gesellschaft verfügbar (www.orascomdh.com, unter dem Link Anlegerbeziehungen > Firmeneinträge).

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.


Kontakt für Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
​Philippe Blangey

​Partner

Dynamics Group AG
​Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
​Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.


Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HQEWQALMCB
Dokumenttitel: ODH AGM INVITATION GERMAN
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

675489  17.04.2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

