30.04.2018 19:53:34
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA: Leclanché will announce 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Final Results
Leclanché will announce 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 30th April 2018. Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, announces that its 2017 annual results will be released on 4th May 2018.
Leclanché has obtained an extension to publish its 2017 annual report and to file the report with SIX Exchange Regulation.
The decision by one of our shareholders to postpone by a couple of weeks the conversion of its Mandatory Convertible Note (MCN) signed in December 2017, has delayed the finalization of the 2017 annual report and its approval by the Company's Board of Directors. Leclanché will release its 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018.
Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "This four-day delay in the announcement of our 2017 results is only technical and I want to reiterate what was stated in our 1st March 2018 market update. Leclanché is fully funded and is on track to meet its CHF 40-50 million 2018 revenue guidance. We look forward to sharing our results with you on the 4th of May and to set out our strategy to capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities in the stationary and transport markets and leveraging our established market leadership position."
Leclanché is following below the obligation made by SIX Exchange Regulation to publish a reproduction of section I of the letter granting the extension of the deadline for publication and filing of its 2017 annual report:
The application of Leclanché of 26th April 2018 for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation until 4th May 2018 is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):
a) SIX Exchange Regulation reserves the right to suspend trading in the shares of Leclanché in case the 2017 annual report is not published and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation until Friday 4th May 2018, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest, in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad Hoc publicity [DAH].
b) Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) until Wednesday 2nd May 2018, 7:30 am CET, at the latest. The ad-hoc notice must contain:
- An unaltered reproduction of section I of SIX Exchange Regulation's decision, placed in a prominent position in the ad hoc notice; and
- The reasons for the application of Leclanché for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 annual report and to file such report to SIX Exchange Regulation.
About Leclanché
Leclanché is one of the world's leading fully vertically integrated energy storage solution providers. It delivers a wide range of energy storage solutions for homes, small offices, large industries, electricity grids, as well as hybridization for mass transport systems such as bus fleets and ferries. Established in 1909, Leclanché has been a trusted provider of battery energy storage solutions for over 100 years. Founded in the tradition of Georges Leclanché, the inventor of the dry cell battery, Leclanché today has a rich portfolio of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that include bespoke battery systems from industry leading lithium-ion solutions.
Leclanché is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, and is the only listed pure-play energy storage company in the world. www.leclanché.com.
SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units.
You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.
Contacts
Europe/Global:
Simon Barker
US and Canada:
Henry Feintuch
Investor Contacts
