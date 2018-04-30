EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA: Leclanché will announce 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Final Results

Leclanché SA: Leclanché will announce 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018



30-Apr-2018 / 19:53 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leclanché will announce 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 30th April 2018. Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solution companies, announces that its 2017 annual results will be released on 4th May 2018.

Leclanché has obtained an extension to publish its 2017 annual report and to file the report with SIX Exchange Regulation.

The decision by one of our shareholders to postpone by a couple of weeks the conversion of its Mandatory Convertible Note (MCN) signed in December 2017, has delayed the finalization of the 2017 annual report and its approval by the Company's Board of Directors. Leclanché will release its 2017 annual results on 4th May 2018.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "This four-day delay in the announcement of our 2017 results is only technical and I want to reiterate what was stated in our 1st March 2018 market update. Leclanché is fully funded and is on track to meet its CHF 40-50 million 2018 revenue guidance. We look forward to sharing our results with you on the 4th of May and to set out our strategy to capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities in the stationary and transport markets and leveraging our established market leadership position."

Leclanché is following below the obligation made by SIX Exchange Regulation to publish a reproduction of section I of the letter granting the extension of the deadline for publication and filing of its 2017 annual report:

The application of Leclanché of 26th April 2018 for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation until 4th May 2018 is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a) SIX Exchange Regulation reserves the right to suspend trading in the shares of Leclanché in case the 2017 annual report is not published and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation until Friday 4th May 2018, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest, in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad Hoc publicity [DAH].

b) Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) until Wednesday 2nd May 2018, 7:30 am CET, at the latest. The ad-hoc notice must contain:

- An unaltered reproduction of section I of SIX Exchange Regulation's decision, placed in a prominent position in the ad hoc notice; and

- The reasons for the application of Leclanché for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2017 annual report and to file such report to SIX Exchange Regulation.



