<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 18:56:09

EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2018

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Airopack Technology Group AG: Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2018

18-Apr-2018 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Airopack Technology Group AG -

Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2018

 

Baar, 18 April 2018 - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Airopack Technology Group AG was held in Zug today. At the AGM 59.56% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented. The shareholders approved, with clear majorities, all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.

The 2017 annual report and 2017 annual and consolidated financial statements of Airopack Technology Group AG were approved.

The AGM re-elected the members of the Board of Directors Quint Kelders, Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Okko Filius, Robert Seminara and Christophe Villemin for a term of office until the end of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting. Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.

Prior to the AGM, Ralf Ackermann declared that he would not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Jeremy Honeth as new member of the Board, which the AGM approved.

Furthermore the AGM re-elected Antoine Kohler, Okko Filius and Christophe Villemin as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee until the closing of the next AGM.

The AGM approved the total remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group Management for the business year 2019.

The services of the statutory auditors BDO AG, Zurich, and the independent Proxy, Daniel Bill, Lawyer and Notary, Zug, were also confirmed for another year.

The AGM also approved an amendment to art. 3bis of the Articles of Association ("Authorized Capital"), whereby the Board of Directors is given the possibility to increase the share capital of the company by maximum CHF 10'000'000 by issuing maximum 2'000'000 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 5, and the time limit to do so is extended till 19 April 2020.

 

For more information:
Investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +31 416 300 800
E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com
E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).
www.airopackgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

676107  18-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Airopack AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Airopack AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

17:20
Vontobel: 7.5% p.a. Coupon mit Schweizer Blue Chips
10:15
DAX Future: Mittelfristige Resistance-Zone wackelt
08:41
SMI-Anleger agieren wieder mutiger
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zinswende in Europa rückt näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Airopack AG 8.68 -0.23% Airopack AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
Darum ist der Euro nahe bei 1,20 Franken
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Tesla-Zulassungen in der Schweiz und Österreich im März rückläufig
SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Swiss-Re-Präsident erwartet massiven Prämieneinbruch bei Autoversicherungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Zur Wochenmitte zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB