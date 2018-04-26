<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 01:00:09

EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD AG (ASWN) announces signing of call option agreement for luxury travel community

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Takeover
ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD AG (ASWN) announces signing of call option agreement for luxury travel community

26-Apr-2018 / 01:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (ASWN) announces signing of call option agreement for luxury travel community


Zurich, 25.04.2018 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announces that is has secured the right, but not the obligation, to acquire a subscription-based luxury travel community operating mainly in the DACH region with plans to expand globally. ASMALLWORLD is now formally launching the due diligence process and will explore financing options.

Patrick Liotard-Vogt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASMALLWORLD AG, comments: "We are pleased to announce the initiation of our first M&A process as a listed company to further expand and grow our subscriber base and service offerings. The external growth opportunity complements the operational growth momentum based on strong growth in the first quarter. This underpins our growth objective as listed company."

Call option agreement for DACH-focused subscription business

ASMALLWOLD AG has entered into a call option agreement with a subscription-based luxury travel community operating mainly in the DACH region. ASMALLWORLD AG has until November 30th 2018 to exercise the call option and acquirethe company. This call optionallows ASMALLWORLD to conduct a thorough due diligence and assess the synergies in detail while having the deal secured.

The final purchase price (up to EUR 30m), expected to be paid in parts with equity, and will depend on business performance of the target company and target company's management retention within the ASMALLWORLD group. Should ASMALLWORLD exercise the call option, an upward revision of ASMALLWORLD's revenue and subscriber numbers guidance for 2018 will result from it.

Acquisition financing - options are being explored

ASMALLWORLD will explore various acquisition financing options. ASW Capital AG, ASMALLWORLD's long-term oriented anchor shareholder (60%) is committed to support ASMALLWORLD AG's financing initiative with a substantial contribution.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com


ASMALLWORLD - share the good life

ASMALLWORLD a private social network that connects people with shared passion for the good life.

Each year, ASMALLWORLD organises more than 1000 events around the world, where members can expand their private and professional networks. The ASMALLWORLD website and mobile apps offer members the opportunity to engage in discussions, obtain travel advice from the Travel Guides or other members, or meet other members whilst travelling the world. Members also enjoy exclusive privileges from international partners such as status upgrades, discounts and additional services.

Besides the global ASMALLWORLD community, Zurich-based ASMALLWORLD AG operates ASW Travel AG, which provides bespoke travel arrangements for its customers, as well as The World's Finest Clubs AG, which offers its members access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

More at www.asw.com and www.asmallworldag.com


End of ad hoc announcement

679279  26-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu ASMALLWORLD AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASMALLWORLD AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.04.18
DAX: Pflicht erfüllt – was nun?
25.04.18
SMI findet keine Richtung
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMALLWORLD AG 22.09 0.91% ASMALLWORLD AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Trump-Aussagen sorgen für deutliche Abschläge an der Wall Street
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Halbleiterhersteller ams sieht rot wegen Nachfragerückgang bei iPhones - Aktien brechen ein
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Wall Street wird zur Belastung: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Renditeanstieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich
Die Anleger an der Wall Street waren am Mittwoch zwischen starken Quartalsberichten auf der einen Seite und Zinssorgen auf der anderen Seite hin- und hergerissen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB