EPR Properties First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for May 8, 2018

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at approximately 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Company’s website at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call. A replay of the webcast and the accompanying slide presentation will be available after the conference call on the Company’s website.

To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode # 1285989. You may watch a replay of the webcast by accessing the Earnings Call link under the Investor Center of the Company’s website at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-call.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

