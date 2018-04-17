<
17.04.2018 22:15:00

EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.36 per common share is payable May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.32 per common share, an increase of approximately 6% over prior year and the Company’s eighth consecutive year with a significant annual dividend increase.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

