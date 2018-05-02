EOS imaging Announces 15th Installation in Australia

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the installation of an EOS® system at the Queensland X-Ray radiology practice in the Gold Coast Private Hospital in Southport, Gold Coast, Australia. The system placement is the sixth installation in the last 12 months in Australia. In addition, this installation is the 15th for EOS Imaging in Australia, and the 13th system at a private facility in the country.

Queensland X-Ray is one of the largest private radiology groups in the state of Queensland and is part of Sonic Healthcare, an Australia-based global healthcare company. Sonic Healthcare is a leading provider of radiology services in Australia. The Gold Coast Private Hospital opened in March 2016 and offers a full range of services that address both the adult and pediatric populations, with 284 beds and 13 operating theatres. The new Healthscope hospital is co-located with the Gold Coast University Hospital and Griffith University, forming a major part of the Gold Coast's new 'Health and Knowledge Precinct', an emerging health and innovation hub.

"We are committed to providing the best service, care and clinical outcome for our patients,” said Dr Ryan Shulman at Queensland X-Ray. "Providing best in class technology helps us to remain competitive. We are pleased to offer EOS to not only our patients, but also to our referring doctors. They appreciate that EOS exams are safe and provide more data than alternative imaging devices.”

"We are seeing an increased interest in the EOS technology from private practices in several of our key markets,” commented Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging. "The amount of clinical validation supporting our technology is establishing it as a growing standard of care for imaging across the spectrum of orthopedic point of care organizations. We are proud of our expanding footprint in Australia and of serving patients and physicians there with our low dose, full body 2D/3D solutions.”

