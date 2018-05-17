EBIO Gets New Name, Time To Check CHEK, ABAX Snapped Up, GNPX Up 34% In 2 Days

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. (EBIO)

Gained 24.15% to close Wednesday's (May 16) trading at $3.29.

News: The Company is changing its name to Sesen Bio Inc., and will trade under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol "SESN," effective on May 17, 2018. The former ticker symbol "EBIO" will remain effective through the market close on May 16, 2018.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- The first, top line data from the phase III trial of Vicinium in patients with high grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, dubbed VISTA, are expected to be presented on May 21, 2018, at this year's American Urological Association Annual Meeting being held in San Francisco.

2. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Gained 20.25% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.87.

News: No news

The Company is developing C-Scan, a system for preparation-free colorectal cancer screening.

3. Abaxis Inc. (ABAX)

Gained 16.15% to close Wednesday's trading at $83.34.

News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) for $83 per share in cash, or approximately $2.0 billion in aggregate.

The acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of 2018, and Zoetis intends to fund the purchase through a combination of existing cash and new debt.

4. Pain Therapeutics Inc. (PTIE)

Gained 16.07% to close Wednesday's trading at $10.62.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The Company's resubmitted New Drug Application for REMOXY ER is slated to be reviewed by an FDA panel on June 26, 2018. -- The FDA's final decision on REMOXY ER is expected on August 7, 2018.

REMOXY ER is a proprietary, abuse-deterrent, extended-release oral formulation of oxycodone. The proposed indication for this drug candidate is for "the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

REMOXY ER was issued a Complete Response Letter by the FDA in September 2016.

5. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)

Gained 14.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.33.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase 2b trial investigating Gemcabene in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) patients, dubbed INDIGO-1, is underway. The top-line data from this trial is expected this quarter (Q2, 2018). -- A phase IIa proof-of-concept clinical trial of Gemcabene in adults with familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL), a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormal distribution of fatty tissue, which can lead to a variety of metabolic abnormalities including NASH was initiated in December 2017. This study is expected to enroll 8 FPL patients with elevated triglycerides and NAFLD, and top line results from the trial are expected in the second half of 2018. -- A phase IIa proof-of-concept clinical trial investigating Gemcabene as a treatment for pediatric nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), initiated in January of this year, is ongoing.

6. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Gained 12.01% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.13.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II trial of VK2809 for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hypercholesterolemia is continuing to enroll patients, and data from this study are expected to be announced in the second half of the year. -- Partnering discussions underway for VK5211 following positive Phase 2 trial results in patients recovering from hip fracture. -- Proof of concept phase I study of VK2809 in glycogen storage disease (GSD) Ia is expected to begin this quarter.

GSD Ia is a rare genetic disease that results in an excess accumulation of glycogen and lipids in the liver, potentially leading to hepatic steatosis, hepatic adenomas, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

-- IND-enabling work for VK0214 in X-ALD is progressing. The Company plans to file an IND to conduct a proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in 2019.

7. Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Gained 11.34% to close Wednesday's trading at $11.78.

News: No news

Clinical Trial:

The Company's initial product candidate is Oncoprex for non-small cell lung cancer, under phase II trial.

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 29, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $5.00 each.

8. GTx Inc. (GTXI)

Gained 10.69% to close Wednesday's trading at $18.43.

News: No news

The Company's lead drug candidate is Enobosarm, which is under phase II Proof-of-Concept trial, and a phase II trial, dubbed ASTRID, in post-menopausal women with stress urinary incontinence.

Near-term Catalysts:

The Company will be presenting updated results from its phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating Enobosarm 3 mg in postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence at the 2018 American Urological Association (AUA) meeting on May 18, 2018.

The presentation will include a summary of previously reported results, plus present additional data demonstrating duration of response following completion of treatment from women who have now reached seven months post-treatment.