Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Plans to release its 2017 Form 20F on April 30, 2018

WUHAN, China, April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: DXF), a leading microfinance lending company in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it plans to release its 2017 Form 20F for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, April 30, 2018.

The Company's management will host and earnings conference call on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

The toll free dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

USA : 1866-836-0101

: 1866-836-0101 China: 800-803-6015, 400-603-9015

Hong Kong : 800-968-966

: 800-968-966 International access: +886-2-2192-8018

Participant PIN Code: 588998#

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the end of the conference through May 30, 2018 at 8 a.m. EDT.

Conference playback number: +886-2-2192-8015

Enter conference playback reference number: 204589#

Enter participant pin code: 652712#

Accessible Duration: 30 Days

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("DXF") is one of the leading microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. We provide loans to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises that are either secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. Our loans usually carry payment terms that are due within twelve (12) months. We use our website http://www.hbctf.com to provide information about our company and our products. To date, we have processed over RMB2.1 billion ($0.3 billion) in micro loans in Hubei Province. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.hbctf.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Ms Claire Chen

Telephone: +86-27-88569912

Email: ir@dunxin.us

