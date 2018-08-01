Duke Energy Progress proposes decrease to charges for programs saving energy and money for South Carolina customers

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, customers of Duke Energy Progress in South Carolina will see savings in their monthly energy bills related to the costs of programs that help them save energy and money.

Duke Energy Progress is committed to helping customers reduce energy consumption and resulting costs through energy-efficiency programs and assistance for low-income customers. As of year-end 2017, South Carolina customers' energy consumption had been reduced by about 2.9 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) as a result of participation in the company's programs. That's enough energy to power more than 240,000 average homes for a year.

Duke Energy Progress today made its annual filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) to recover the costs of implementing these programs.

The total monthly impact of the proposed rate change for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month is a decrease of $2.32. For non-residential customers, the impact will vary based on the opt-out elections made by the customer.

These rates have decreased primarily due to collection of previously under-recovered costs that were included in prior year rates.

The charge covers the cost of implementing energy efficiency programs and providing incentives to help customers take control of their energy usage and save money. The charge is reviewed annually by the PSCSC.

Duke Energy Progress serves about 168,000 customers in the northeastern part of South Carolina, including Darlington, Florence and Sumter counties.

Duke Energy Progress owns nuclear, coal, natural gas, renewables and hydroelectric generation. That diverse fuel mix provides about 12,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.5 million customers in a 32,000-square-mile service area of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy Progress is a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

