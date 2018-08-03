03.08.2018 12:00:00

Dr. Steven Victor Treats First Stem Cell Patients in Dubai Including Celebrity Caroline Stanbury

 NEW YORK, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical along with Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, an Emirates Healthcare Company, announced they have treated the first four patients with stem cell therapy.  Caroline Stanbury was treated for rejuvenation, beauty and a damaged shoulder successfully.

Emirates Hospital Jumeirah is the first to receive approval from the Dubai Health Authority and will be the first, through its partnership with ReGen Medical PC, to offer a range of specialty regenerative medical services in the UAE region.

ReGen at Emirates Hospital is certified for the medical tourism market and will operate under U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) standards. ReGen will boast an international staff of physicians who are board-certified or board-eligible and experienced in administering the leading cellular therapies available to treat a variety of conditions. The staff will be led by board-certified physicians and ReGen Medical PC founder Dr. Steven Victor who has treated numerous patients for rejuvenation, beauty and diseases with unmet clinical needs.

Steven Victor, M.D., ReGen Medical PC, said, "We are proud to partner with Emirates Hospital Jumeirah and the DHA and bring regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy to Dubai. The first four patients did extremely well and have reported successful outcomes. It was an honor to be able to treat Caroline Stanbury who is well-known worldwide and is a great ambassador for our cellular therapy."

Caroline Stanbury, celebrity TV star and businesswoman, said, "After my stem cell treatment, I felt fabulous and needed less sleep and felt more alive. It's amazing - my hair is so much thicker and my nails stronger. Also, I look younger and my skin is improved. Also, I was able to go back to my normal routine immediately."

The launch of ReGen at Emirates Hospital is one amongst the various initiatives being taken by Emirates Healthcare Company in its efforts to contribute to healthcare advancements in the UAE.

Media Contact:

Anna Rhodes
Phone: 212-249-3050
Email: arhodes@regenmedicalpc.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-steven-victor-treats-first-stem-cell-patients-in-dubai-including-celebrity-caroline-stanbury-300691624.html

SOURCE ReGen Medical Management

