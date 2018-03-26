Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
26.03.2018 02:41:00

Dorf Ketal Announces Price Increases

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal), a global leader in specialty chemicals today announced price increases for all customers in all segments, effective May 15, 2018. 

The product portfolio and global footprint of Dorf Ketal for oil production, refining, petrochemicals, fuel additives, lubricant additives, and catalysts gives Dorf Ketal a unique perspective on the breadth and amount of raw material pricing pressures. We have determined inflationary pressures are sustainable, and we must increase prices to sustain our investment in solving our customer's demanding problems. The amount of the price increase varies by business unit, product, and region.

Dorf Ketal offers technical innovations that can provide process improvements to offset inflationary forces.  Recently introduced proprietary technologies include: TANSCIENT™, MAXSCAV™, ACtify™, Reactive Adjunct, Activate™ and COMPASS™. These technologies offer opportunity to reduce the raw material costs of our customers and improve reliability, throughput, and safety. 

"Oil Producers, Refineries, and Petrochemical plants worldwide rely on Dorf Ketal to solve their most complex problems and improve the profitability and reliability of their most critical processes," stated Mr. Sudhir Menon, Chairman and Managing Director Dorf Ketal. "Inflationary pressures of today and in the future increases demand for innovation and change, Dorf Ketal leadership in intellectual property development and application technology will continue to differentiate our company and add value to our customers."

About Dorf Ketal

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (www.dorfketal.com) is a privately owned specialty chemical company based in Mumbai, India with operations in the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, South America and North America. Dorf Ketal is the industry's fastest-growing provider of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets and market leader in organometallic catalysts and cross-linkers serving a broad range of applications and industries. The firm's core strategic focus on new chemistries is reflected in numerous patents and industry recognition for innovation to solve our customer's most demanding problems.

Contact
James M. Ondyak
Phone +1 713 343-2377

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340813/dkl_logo_alt_black_solid_std_green_signet_eps_logo.jpg

SOURCE Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal)

