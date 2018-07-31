<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.07.2018 06:45:00

Dominik Rubli to leave Sunrise

Media Release

Zurich, 31 July 2018, 6.45 am CET

"Dominik successfully supported the transformation of Sunrise to become the leading challenger in Switzerland through his legal, regulatory and corporate governance work over the last decade. He shaped the framework for key strategic partnerships and innovative products. Dominik also successfully prepared Sunrise to become a listed company and to achieve the best corporate governance ranking in the Swiss telecommunications sector. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication", commented Olaf Swantee, CEO.

Dominik Rubli joined Sunrise in 2006, became General Counsel and Secretary of the Board in 2010 and has been Chief Administrative Officer since May 2016. His resignation from the Executive Leadership Team will be effective as of 31 August 2018.

Until a successor is appointed, Patrick Alain Meier, Director Legal, will lead the position on an interim basis. Patrick joined Sunrise in September 2011 as Legal Counsel and has been leading the Legal Department since October 2015. Prior joining Sunrise, Patrick worked at Novartis Pharma AG, the Basel Institute on Governance and FBT Attorneys-at-Law. Patrick holds a Bachelor and Master of Law of the University of Fribourg and the bar of the Canton of Vaud.

Sunrise Communications AG

Corporate Communications

P.O. Box

CH-8050 Zurich

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: +41 800 333 000

Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communicationsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sunrise Communicationsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

30.07.18
Gold, Silber Öl: Märkte vor ereignisreicher Woche
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
30.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer an einer möglichen Erholung partizipieren
30.07.18
SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.07.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktivität im verarbeitenden Gewerbe nahm in Deutschland im Juli zu
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sunrise Communications 87.70 -1.07% Sunrise Communications

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Oerlikon-Aktie nach Getriebesparte-Verkauf im Aufwind
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
MCH-Aktien stürzen nach Baselworld-Abgang von Swatch ab
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX schwächer
Darum zieht der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas an - Seitwärts zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI setzt Höhenflug fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen sind am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB