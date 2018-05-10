Dividend payment ex-date of AS „Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija”

AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija” (trading code SCM1R, ISIN code LV0000100600) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 15, 2018 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is May 14, 2018. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2017.

AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija” will pay dividend 0.08 EUR per share on May 16, 2018.

