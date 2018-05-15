<
15.05.2018 23:16:00

Discover Financial Services to Present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

Roger Hochschild, president and chief operating officer of Discover, will present at the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 180 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services 76.77 1.70% Discover Financial Services

