01.05.2018 22:55:00

Discover Financial Services to Present at Barclays Americas Select Conference 2018

Mark Graf, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference in London on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 5:30 a.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 180 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

