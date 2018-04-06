<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.04.2018 23:06:00

Discover Financial Services Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its first quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The earnings release will be available on Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central time. The general public is invited to join a listen-only connection by dialing 877-255-3077 (U.S. domestic) or 647-252-4453 (international), passcode 4872598, or a live audio webcast through Discover’s Investor Relations website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international), passcode 4872598, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available through May 26, 2018.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than 185 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Discover Financial Servicesmehr Analysen

03.01.18 Discover Financial Services Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.12.17 Discover Financial Services overweight Barclays Capital
07.12.16 Discover Financial Services Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.10.16 Discover Financial Services Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.16 Discover Financial Services Top Pick RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Discover Financial Services 70.34 -2.48% Discover Financial Services

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Erste klinische Studie mit Omigapil erfolgreich abgeschlossen
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Mit diesen Mitteln könnte Trump Amazon schwächen
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab
Verluste an der Wall Street - Trump drückt auf Stimmung
Entspannung im Handelsstreit trieb Wall Street weiter an
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Clariant beziffert Wachstumsplan für Nordamerika
Euro legt nach Berg- und Talfahrt zum Dollar zu - Zum Franken im Plus
Gute Schweizer Mobilfunknetze - Salt erneut hinter Sunrise und Swisscom

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB