Discover Financial Services Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its first quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The earnings release will be available on Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central time. The general public is invited to join a listen-only connection by dialing 877-255-3077 (U.S. domestic) or 647-252-4453 (international), passcode 4872598, or a live audio webcast through Discover’s Investor Relations website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international), passcode 4872598, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available through May 26, 2018.

About Discover

