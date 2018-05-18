Directorate change

Mothercare plc

The Board of Mothercare Plc announces today that Tea Colaianni, Independent Non-Executive Director, has notified the company of her decision to resign from the Board with immediate effect to concentrate on her other Board directorships. The Board thanks Tea for her contribution and wishes her well for the future.

