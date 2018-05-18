<
18.05.2018 17:01:19

Directorate change

Mothercare plc

The Board of Mothercare Plc announces today that Tea Colaianni, Independent Non-Executive Director, has notified the company of her decision to resign from the Board with immediate effect to concentrate on her other Board directorships.  The Board thanks Tea for her contribution and wishes her well for the future.

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R.


Notes:

The person responsible for the release of this announcement is Lynne Medini, Deputy Company Secretary at Mothercare plc, Cherry Tree Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD24 6SH.

LEI number of Mothercare plc: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Enquiries

MHP Communications

Tim Rowntree / Simon Hockridge                                                                                 020 3128 8778 /8742

