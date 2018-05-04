|
04.05.2018 11:00:01
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
4 May 2018
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 2 May 2018, Martin Gudgeon notified the Company that Emma Gudgeon had purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £2.30 per share.
Emma Gudgeon is a person closely associated with Martin Gudgeon, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy PLC.
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
|
