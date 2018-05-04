<
04.05.2018 11:00:01

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

04-May-2018 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 May 2018

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 2 May 2018, Martin Gudgeon notified the Company that Emma Gudgeon had purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £2.30 per share.

Emma Gudgeon is a person closely associated with Martin Gudgeon, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy PLC.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Emma Gudgeon

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

£2.30 per share

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

100,000

£2.30 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2 May 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 5504
EQS News ID: 682533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

