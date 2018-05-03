|
03.05.2018 16:15:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Stagecoach Group plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 3 May 2018, that on 2 May 2018, it purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and the number of matching shares awarded on 2 May 2018.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Griffiths
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.573059
|95
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|12
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 107
GBP 1.397
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ross Paterson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.573059
|95
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|12
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 107
GBP 1.397
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Andrew
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director, UK Bus Division (Scotland)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.573059
|95
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|12
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 107
GBP 1.397
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Threapleton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director, UK Bus Division (England and Wales)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.573059
|95
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|12
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 107
GBP 1.397
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com
Mike Vaux, Company Secretary
01738 442111
3 May 2018
