12.04.2018 12:00:03

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

12-Apr-2018 / 11:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 April 2018

 

 

Genel Energy plc ('the Company')

 

2018 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 11 April 2018 to PDMRs as set out below.

 

PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant.

 

PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award, and the shares comprised in it will be transferred following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets.

 

The PSP performance period will run from 11 April 2018 to 10 April 2021.

 

Following vesting, shares are subject to the Company's retention policy.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to PSP Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Murat Özgül

594,688

3,263,086

Esa Ikaheimonen

356,812

1,271,270

Bill Higgs

285,219

485,219

Pars Kutay

235,178

1,377,333

 

 

  

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Murat Ozgul

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

594,688

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

594,688

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Esa Ikaheimonen

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

356,812

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

356,812

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Bill Higgs

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

285,219

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

285,219

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Pars Kutay

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Government & Public Affairs

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

235,178

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

235,178

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities within the Middle East and Africa. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 5397

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

673921  12-Apr-2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=673921&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

