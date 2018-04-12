|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12-Apr-2018 / 11:00 GMT/BST
12 April 2018
Genel Energy plc ('the Company')
2018 Awards - Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 11 April 2018 to PDMRs as set out below.
PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant.
PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award, and the shares comprised in it will be transferred following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets.
The PSP performance period will run from 11 April 2018 to 10 April 2021.
Following vesting, shares are subject to the Company's retention policy.
|
Name
|
No. of shares subject to PSP Award
|
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
|
Murat Özgül
|
594,688
|
3,263,086
|
Esa Ikaheimonen
|
356,812
|
1,271,270
|
Bill Higgs
|
285,219
|
485,219
|
Pars Kutay
|
235,178
|
1,377,333
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Murat Ozgul
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
594,688
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Esa Ikaheimonen
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CFO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
356,812
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bill Higgs
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
COO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
285,219
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pars Kutay
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of Government & Public Affairs
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
235,178
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 April 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
-ends-
For further information please contact:
|
Genel Energy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7830 9700
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities within the Middle East and Africa. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.