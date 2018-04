Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Christopher Rogers, Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Walker Greenbank PLC with effect from 30 April 2018.



In the case of queries, please contact:

Deborah Grimason General Counsel & Company Secretary 01604 683040

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary 01604 685910