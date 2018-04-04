<
04.04.2018 14:00:00

DexCom Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2018 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom, Inc. website at www.dexcom.com by navigating to "Our Company,” then "Investor Relations,” and then "Events and Webcasts,” and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (800) 447-0521 (US/Canada) or (847) 413-3238 (International) and use the confirmation number "46267190" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers in the hospital.

23.03.18 DexCom Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.09.17 DexCom Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.09.17 DexCom Equal weight Barclays Capital
03.05.17 DexCom Buy Canaccord Adams
02.11.16 DexCom Buy Canaccord Adams

