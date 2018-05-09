|
09.05.2018 23:57:00
Devon Energy to Present at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference
Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that management will present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas, at 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon’s home page at www.devonenergy.com on the date of the event. The presentation will include forward-looking information.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006574/en/
Nachrichten zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Analysen
|12.04.18
|Devon Energy Sector Outperform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|06.02.18
|Devon Energy Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|19.12.17
|Devon Energy Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|14.07.17
|Devon Energy Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.06.17
|Devon Energy Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|12.04.18
|Devon Energy Sector Outperform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|06.02.18
|Devon Energy Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|19.12.17
|Devon Energy Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|14.07.17
|Devon Energy Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.06.17
|Devon Energy Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|12.04.18
|Devon Energy Sector Outperform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|19.12.17
|Devon Energy Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|14.07.17
|Devon Energy Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.04.17
|Devon Energy Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|09.12.16
|Devon Energy Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|06.02.18
|Devon Energy Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|21.06.17
|Devon Energy Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
Inside (Anzeige)
|
09.05.18
|Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
|
09.05.18
|Folgenschwere Entscheidung
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Devon Energy am 09.05.2018
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}