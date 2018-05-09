<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2018 23:57:00

Devon Energy to Present at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that management will present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas, at 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon’s home page at www.devonenergy.com on the date of the event. The presentation will include forward-looking information.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Nachrichten zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Analysen

12.04.18 Devon Energy Sector Outperform Scotia Howard Weil
06.02.18 Devon Energy Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.12.17 Devon Energy Buy Seaport Global Securities
14.07.17 Devon Energy Outperform BMO Capital Markets
21.06.17 Devon Energy Neutral Seaport Global Securities

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.05.18
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
09.05.18
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Devon Energy Corp. 29.50 0.00% Devon Energy Corp.

Devon Energy am 09.05.2018

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen
Die US-Anleger zeigten sich von geopolitischen Entwicklungen am Mittwoch weitgehend unbeeindruckt, die Börsen gingen mit Aufschlägen in den Feierabend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB