05.04.2018 14:11:00

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb Plans to Issue Additional Tier 1 Capital

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) plans to issue a perpetual subordinated bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR300 million. The instrument shall comply with applicable regulatory requirements for AT1 under the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), thereby qualifying in full as additional tier 1 capital. If pbb's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below a threshold of 7.0%, the bond's terms and conditions provide for a temporary write-down of the nominal amount. The threshold of 7.0% is based on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS - or additionally in accordance with German GAAP on a single-entity basis, should pbb no longer be exempt from determining regulatory ratios on a single-entity basis.

Language:   English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Freisinger Strasse 5
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail:

info@pfandbriefbank.com

Internet:

http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

ISIN:

DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter
https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html.
The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html

 

WKN: 801900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxemburg, SIX

