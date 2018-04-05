|
05.04.2018 14:11:00
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb Plans to Issue Additional Tier 1 Capital
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) plans to issue a perpetual subordinated bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR300 million. The instrument shall comply with applicable regulatory requirements for AT1 under the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), thereby qualifying in full as additional tier 1 capital. If pbb's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below a threshold of 7.0%, the bond's terms and conditions provide for a temporary write-down of the nominal amount. The threshold of 7.0% is based on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS - or additionally in accordance with German GAAP on a single-entity basis, should pbb no longer be exempt from determining regulatory ratios on a single-entity basis.
