Deutsche Bank Reportedly To Replace CEO John Cryan With Its Retail-Bank Chief

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) supervisory board is favoring retail-banking chief Christian Sewing, a German who has spent his entire career at the lender, as its next chief executive officer to replace John Cryan, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The supervisory board plans to hold a conference call Sunday evening to discuss Sewing, 47 years old, and an external CEO candidate, but is already inclined to support Mr. Sewing. No decision is final, reports said.

Sewing completed a bank apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank as a teenager in 1989 and moved up the ranks to senior positions responsible for audit, legal and risk. He has served on the management board—the lender's top executive ranks—since January 2015.

He currently is the co-head of the bank's private bank and retail-banking operations and regional chief executive officer of Germany, based in Frankfurt. He has deep ties among the bank's German employees, but hasn't been well-known outside of that home market.

Over recent weeks, as Chairman Paul Achleitner intensified a search for a successor, speculation in the media mounted on Cryan's future, forcing the Chief executive officer to say he was committed to the post while the chairman remained silent. Separately, both Schenck and Garth Ritchie, who jointly lead the investment bank, are considering leaving the firm as soon as this year, the report said.

Discussions with potential successors to Cryan have focused on a leader who speaks German and who works well with regulators. Sewing, along with Schenck and Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke, had been seen as the leading internal contenders, while the bank and its backers have also reached out to external candidates including Bank of America Corp.'s Christian Meissner and ex-JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Matt Zames, the reports said last week.