Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries Welcome New Michigan Dealer

Best in Class Kodiak Emergency Vehicles added to Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries dealer network

MONTREAL, July 31, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries, an industry leader in the global fire apparatus manufacturing market, today announced the addition of Kodiak Emergency Vehicles as their new dealer for Michigan. Kodiak has 17 years of industry experience and offers strategic coverage throughout its region.

"We're happy to welcome Kodiak to our dealer group," said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President at Demers Ambulances. "Kodiak's focus on offering the highest quality products and service to fire departments and EMS customers makes their organization a perfect addition to the Demers dealer network. We're confident that Kodiak will provide an unmatched level of sales and support for customers in this important region."

"Everyone at Kodiak Emergency Vehicles is excited to be the Michigan Dealership representing Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries", said Ahren Taszreak, VP of Sales and Operations. "I had the opportunity to work directly for Demers in the past and I understand firsthand how their products stack up against the competition. A Demers Ambulance offers a lot of standard options, such as their EcoSmart technology, aerodynamic and light weight designs, and no use of wood in their ambulance body. The Demers Ambulance body is engineered, built, and tested like the processes Ford and GM use versus one-off, cell-built bodies and offer us a new era of ambulance design". Mr. Taszreak added, "Along with some of the most stringent safety testing in the industry, the Demers ambulance is going to allow Kodiak Emergency Vehicles to offer all EMS providers in Michigan a great product, that helps reduce overall costs, and at a great price."

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers and Braun offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com and www.BraunAmbulances.com.

About Kodiak Emergency Vehicles

Kodiak Emergency vehicles is based in Michigan and will cover its region. Offering more than 17 years in the industry service, Kodiak Emergency vehicles, is offering their expertise in understanding their client needs and providing products that fits their budget as well as the community that surround them. Kodiak is a Michigan "Class-A" licensed dealer.

