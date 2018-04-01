Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Birdstrike

(RTTNews) - A Delta Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing on Saturday after the plane struck a bird shortly after takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Just after takeoff at about 8:20 a.m., Delta Flight 2836 struck a bird and lost an engine, according to officials.

"Sat. 3/31/18, approx. 8:20 a.m., JFK Airport; Delta Flt. 2836, an Airbus 319, suffered a bird strike on takeoff. Aircraft returned to JFK, met & inspected by the #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Unit," Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted.

The bird strike happened when the flight was about 500 feet in the air. No injuries were reported. The plane was inspected by the PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit.