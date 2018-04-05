Decisions of the annual general meeting held on 5 April 2018

Højgaard Holding A/S held its annual general meeting today with an agenda according to the announcement of the annual general meeting dated 14 March 2018.

The annual report of 2017 was approved. Discharge was notified to the board of directors and management. No dividends are paid for 2017.

The annual general meeting authorised the board of directors, within a period of 18 months calculated from the annual general meeting and for up to 10% of the share capital, to allow the company to acquire own shares at the stock-exchange price at the time of acquisition, subject to a deviation of up to 10%.

The annual general meeting re-elected Søren Bjerre-Nielsen and Pernille Fabricius to the board of directors. Carsten Dilling was elected as a new member to the board of directors.

Furthermore, Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR 30 70 02 28) was re-appointed as the company´s auditor.

At the following meeting of the board of directors Søren Bjerre-Nielsen was elected as chairman of the board and Carsten Dilling as vice chairman of the board.

Søren Bjerre-Nielsen

Chairman of the board

Contacts: Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500

