Decisions of Aspocomp Group Plc's Annual General Meeting 2018 and Board of Directors' organization meeting

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc held on March 16, 2018 adopted the annual accounts and the consolidated annual accounts for the financial period 2017 and granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability.



The Annual General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.07 per share, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the company's register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend distribution, March 20, 2018. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2018.



The Annual General Meeting decided to set the number of Board members at five (5) and re-elected the current members of the Board Ms. Päivi Marttila, Ms. Kaarina Muurinen, Ms. Julianna Borsos, Mr. Matti Lahdenperä, and Mr. Juha Putkiranta, for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountants, as the company's auditor for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified that Mr. Jouko Malinen, Authorized Public Accountant, will act as its principal auditor.



The Annual General Meeting decided that the chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 30,000, the vice chairman of the Board of Directors be paid EUR 20,000 and the other members will be paid EUR 15,000 each in remuneration for their term of office. The Annual General Meeting further decided that EUR 1,000 will be paid as remuneration per meeting to the chairman and that the other members be paid EUR 500 per meeting of the Board and its committees. The members of the Board of Directors will further be reimbursed for reasonable travel costs. The auditor’s fees will be paid according to the auditor’s invoice.



The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors, in one or more installments, to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:



The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 666,650 shares.



The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as own shares possibly held by the company. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (directed issue).



The authorization cancels the authorization given by the General Meeting on March 23, 2017 to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2019.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/agm starting from March 30, 2018 at the latest.





THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORGANIZATION MEETING.

In its organization meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc re-elected Ms. Päivi Marttila as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Kaarina Muurinen as Vice Chairman.



The Board decided to establish an Audit Committee. Ms. Kaarina Muurinen was elected as Chairman and Ms. Julianna Borsos and Mr. Matti Lahdenperä as members of the Audit Committee.



The Board of Directors has at its meeting evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Board members, other than Ms. Julianna Borsos, are independent of the company's major shareholders. The Board of Directors has also assessed that all the Board members are independent of the company.





